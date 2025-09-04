Coffee pods, textiles and small electrical items recycling trial set to end in Chichester

Coffee pods, textiles and small electrical items will no longer be collected by Chichester District Council from the end of November.

The decision was made during a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (September 2).

The council has been carrying out a four-year trial service covering three-quarters of the homes in the district to test the benefits of collecting the items.

But with the amount collected making only a ‘marginal’ difference to the recycling rate, and PodBack – a coffee pod recycling service – announcing the end of its annual funding for the scheme, councillors decided to scrap the whole thing.

Over the past four years, fewer than 4% of households made use of the service, with only 79 tonnes of materials being collected. This contributed 0.05 percent to the council’s overall recycling rate, at a cost of £58,300 per year.

All running costs to date were met by a one-off grant from the West Sussex County Council Recycling Improvement Scheme as well as the PodBack contributions.

Mark Chilton, cabinet member for finance, corporate services & Chichester Contract Services, said: “Cutting to the chase, we’re spending a lot of money for very little benefit and the take-up rate has been pretty poor.”

Mr Chilton added that work would be carried out to make residents aware of other ways to reuse and recycle such items.

The collection service will end on November 30.