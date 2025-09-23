Community beach clean planned for Worthing seafront
Adur and Worthing Councils are teaming up with the Marine Conservation Society for the Great British Beach Clean – a week-long event where hundreds of beach cleans take place up and down the UK.
On Thursday (September 25), the council will be hosting a community beach clean on Worthing seafront from 10.30am to 12.30pm.
"Our aim is to collect as much litter as possible, and we would welcome any support you can offer in helping clean our wonderful coastline,” a council spokesperson said.
“Our event will be based at Worthing Coastal Office, where the team will provide everything you need, including child-sized litter pickers for our little eco-heroes!
“Last year, thanks to the hard work of thousands of volunteers, more than 200,000 pieces of litter were removed from the nation’s beaches – that’s more than 6,000kg of waste that importantly didn’t end up in the ocean.”
Litter data collected on beach cleans ‘also drives Marine Conservation Society’s work’, the council said.
The UK’s leading environmental marine charity is running campaign for change, to support international efforts to clean-up our seas.
For more information, call Worthing Coastal Office on 01903 238977 and ask for Kellie. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]