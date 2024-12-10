Community divided over Brighton school's sports field plan

A school’s plan to replace its grass playing field with a 3G synthetic sports pitch has divided the community.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Longhill High School, in Falmer Road, Rottingdean, has applied to Brighton and Hove City Council for a 3G football and multi-sports pitch with floodlights and fencing.

Objectors have sent more than 80 comments to the council in response to Longhill’s planning application while supporters have sent in more than 120 comments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the application, the school said that the new pitch could still be used in excessively wet or dry weather which cause the current pitch either to be waterlogged or “excessively hard”.

Longhill 3g 2024 image by Dirk Mitchell

The school said: “The 3G pitch will provide a valued training facility, improving the team sports experience.”

It would be “used for educational, club and community football training and matches during the week and weekends, all within reasonable times of use”.

The school also said: “This proposal offers excellent outcomes – in greater multi-sports use and allowance for extra school activities as well as accessibility, inclusivity, sustainability, engagement and usage – and has the power to contribute positively to vital social and health priorities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objectors are concerned about the effects on wildlife, the nearby South Downs National Park “dark skies reserve” and the semi-rural nature of the area Neighbour Terry Rose objected to the effects on neighbours and the resident bat populations of potential noise and artificial light.

Longhill2 3g 2024 | image by Dirk Mitchell

He is sceptical about acoustic and lighting reports included as part of the application which, he said, were not specific to the site.

Mr Rose said: “There has been no on-site lighting study to examine the effect of the proposed floodlighting on the surrounding properties which takes into account the topology of the Longhill site.

“The acoustics survey consisted of one reading period which was not taken at a time that represented normal school activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This survey also fails to take in to account the unique topology of the Longhill site which is in a deep valley and produces a perfect acoustic amphitheatre, amplifying sounds up to the side of the valley in the direction of the Wanderdown area houses in Ovingdean.”

Longhill 3G image by Dirk Mitchell

Mr Rose also raised concerns about potential pollution from styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) pellets, made from shredded car tyres used in the surface.

He added: “We know that Brighton’s drinking water comes from chalk aquifers and these chemicals will eventually find their way into these aquifers and, through drainage systems, end up in our oceans.

“Currently, it is unknown whether the chemicals contained in SBR infill have an immediate impact on the health of players using SBR 3G pitches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour councillor Ty Goddard emailed his support for the plan. Councillor Goddard said: “This new facility, which many schools already take for granted, will benefit pupils and the local community.

“Sport and the active participation of all pupils is important to the school and this facility will deepen and broaden the curriculum offer at the school.

“Girls football is a growing strength within the school and this facility will also help underpin this welcome development.”

Supporters in the community said that the pitch would mean better facilities for children’s sport in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One anonymous supporter, whose details were redacted by the council, said: “Most secondary schools now have a 3G all-weather facility.

“This all-weather facility will enhance the opportunities for our young people in sport and physical activities in the area, both in school time and outside school.

“So many games get cancelled on grass pitches because of the weather so an all-weather 3G (pitch) will allow games to be played all year round.”

Brighton and Hove Independent councillor Bridget Fishleigh said that she had received one direct message of support for the plan and dozens of objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Fishleigh, who represents Rottingdean and West Saltdean, said there were plenty of artificial sports pitches in the area and this one would not be inclusive.

She said: “Within a five to ten-minute drive of Longhill, there are 3G pitches at BACA, Stanley Deason, Manor Gym at Whitehawk, Brighton University and Sussex University.

“Looking further east there are pitches in Seaford and Newhaven. Both Saltdean United and Peacehaven/Telscombe FC are building 3G pitches.

“The school has set aside £300,000 for the pitch and will apply for an £800,000 grant from the Football Foundation which requires £25,000 a year to be put in a pot for pitch replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Longhill School will have to cover any losses the pitch generates. Given today’s economic environment, I do not think that Longhill should be taking on high-risk financial ventures.

“Around £200,000 has been allocated from section 106 money generated by developments in Rottingdean to football facilities (at nearby Happy Valley). If a new 3G pitch is needed in the area … then it should be here.

“Schools in the city that have 3G pitches – Patcham, Stringer, BACA, Blatchington Mill and Cardinal Newman – all have larger playing fields so there is still room for pupils to gather on grassed areas during breaks.

“What is currently an open area for all Longhill pupils to utilise for a variety of games and activities will now be restricted to pupils who like football or rugby and who can afford the specialist 3G boots.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also said that she did not think “a city which prides itself on its environmental aspirations should allow any more 3G pitches to be built until the materials are eco-friendly”.

And the hours 8am to 10pm from Monday to Friday and 8am to 8pm at weekends and on bank holidays would turn a quiet area into one where many neighbours were affected by noise.

To view the application or comment, visit the planning portal on the council’s website and search for BH2024/02499.