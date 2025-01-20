Community exercise scheme continues to benefit Hailsham residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A free exercise class scheme launched by Hailsham Active in partnership with the Town Council and Our Parks/Fields In Trust, continues to be of benefit to the local community and is celebrating nearly seven years of service, inspiring people to become more active and improve their health into the bargain.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launched in April 2018, Hailsham Active has provided free and easy access to low-impact exercise for people of all ages. Since being awarded £5,000 funding by the London Marathon Charitable Trust as part of The Active Spaces programme delivered in partnership with Fields in Trust, the Town Council has worked with Hailsham Active and Our Parks/Fields In Trust to deliver and operate the Hailsham Active scheme.

The group has grown since its launch, with some classes/sessions attracting more than 30 participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently (from November to April), free indoor exercise sessions are held at the James West Community Centre on Tuesdays (6.30pm-7.30pm) and Saturdays (9am-10am). From May to September/October, sessions take place outside on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays at the Western Road Recreation Ground (if the Hailsham Active flag is flying). Exercise activities include keep fit, aerobics and dance fit.

Hailsham Active's community exercise group, Western Road Recreation Ground

At exercise classes, residents can meet their friends and join a qualified fitness instructor to get active and chat about health and well-being. Sessions take place free of charge, with a donation welcome.

Exercise sessions are led by experienced, fully qualified and insured instructors and include a range of classes such as back-to-exercise and gentle exercise. No bookings are required - just turn up and take part.

Town Mayor Cllr Paul Holbrook, who encourages residents to take advantage of the many recreational opportunities offered within the town said: "It is wonderful news that the Town Council and Hailsham Active have been able to work with the community over the past six years to deliver and expand provision of easy access exercises classes."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All classes are taken by fully qualified instructors and will help everyone get fit or at least have fun trying. Furthermore, classes are suitable for all fitness levels with the aim of engaging everyone regardless of age and fitness experience. So why not attend a session and find out how it works?"

Steve Wennington, chairman of Hailsham Active, said: "We are very grateful to the Town Council which has fully supported our aims of creating more health and fitness opportunities for the residents of Hailsham over the years."

"We continue to work with the Town Council to promote other opportunities and I'd also like to thank all those who attend the classes and make it such fun."

To find out more about the classes, call 07980 643827 or email [email protected]. Alternatively, visit the relevant Facebook pages (Mezaros Andrea or Hailsham Active).