Community grants totalling £31,521 approved by Mid Sussex District Council

Community grants totalling £31,521 have been approved by Mid Sussex District Council.

The money, which was agreed by the cabinet grants panel on Monday (July 15), will go to nine applicants.

Befriended – a charity which works to make a difference in the lives of lonely, isolated older people – will receive £5,000 to run a new monthly tea party at Court Bushes community hub, Hurstpierpoint.

The Burgess Hill CommunityCupboard works to reduce food poverty by providing a community pantry. It will receive £5,000 to help meet increased demand for food.

East Grinstead Repair Café runs a free monthly event offering repairs to household items. It will receive £1,750 to buy more items that will enable them to repair things such as clocks. The money will also be used to train staff on PAT testing.

Kangaroos provides activities for children and young adults with severe learning disabilities. The charity will receive £4,500 to fund a 30th anniversary celebration for around 400 people.

Mid Downs Radio – a hospital and community radio station at Princess Royal Hospital, Haywards Heath, will receive £791 for recording equipment.

Parkfield Equine Solutions delivers intensive equine interventions for children, young people and adults to develop confidence, build life skills and improve their well-being. It will receive £4,480 to fund two extra group sessions, 32 lighter touch sessions and volunteer costs.

The Rocking Horse Children’s Charity supports sick and disabled babies, children, and teenagers. It will receive £2,000 to pay for care packs for when children are unexpectedly taken into hospital.

Social Innovation 4 All helps young people from all backgrounds to build their skills. It will receive £3,000 to host an event focussed on ecological and environmental activities for ten secondary schools.

Ten Little Toes Baby Bank provides families in hardship with essential supplies for youngsters age 12 and under. It will receive £5,000 for volunteer training and to buy extra items for the bundles given to families.

A further seven applications totalling £44,272 were turned down.