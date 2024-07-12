Community groups invited to apply for grants from Burgess Hill Town Council

Burgess Hill Town Council is pleased to be able to support a range of local voluntary organisations and community groups through our grants process.

The deadline for the next round of minor grants is 31 August with community groups and voluntary organisations invited to apply for up to £1,000 for running costs as well as capital expenditure. Groups are also encouraged to apply for major grants of £1,000+ for capital costs only, with a deadline of 30 September.In the first round of Minor Grants, in April 2024, the Town Council approved grant awards to 13 local groups totalling over £6,000. There was a wide range of projects supported, from assisting groups with ongoing costs to purchasing new equipment.Grants of £500 each were awarded to; Neighbourly Care, St Edwards Wives, Burgess Hill Heritage & History Society, Weald Classic Vehicle Club, Central Sussex Rotary and The Sussex Harmonisers. With both Sussex Chorus and Burgess Hill Pantry being awarded £700 towards their projects. Mid Sussex Active, Girlguiding Burgess Hill Division, Burgess Hill & District Bereavement & Friendship Group, Windmills Opportunity Playgroup and 4Sight Vision all also received award of varying amounts.Cllr Matthew Goldsmith (Chairman of the Grants Committee) said: “Burgess Hill Town Council is proud to support voluntary organisations, that provide invaluable services and community help to local residents, with grants.”Nick Wilmore said of the grant to Weald Classic Vehicle Club: “In June, the Weald Classic Vehicle Club held its biggest show yet as Wheels Through The Years 2024 attracted a record 6000 visitors to Fairfield Recreation Ground. The show was supported by a Community Grant from Burgess Hill Town Council that ensured that the event remains free to visitors.”Groups wishing to apply for a grant can visit https://www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/grants-for-community-groups/ for more information and to complete an application, or contact [email protected]