Compost toilets to be introduced for refurbishment work at a Seaford café
Following feedback from the public consultation this summer, the Town Council has been working closely with Compoost Solutions to create a fully accessible and sustainable temporary facility for this space.
According to the Town Council: “The new unit is due to arrive in the coming weeks and until this time the closest accessible toilets will be located at Place Lane. We are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Please note Martello Kiosk will remain open throughout the works.”
Stephanie Dubas, Vice Chair of Community Services Committee for Seaford Town Council, said: “It’s great to see signs the project is starting and to be able to offer temporary facilities for our community which are sustainable and fully accessible.”
Updates and approved designs for the Martello Toilets and Café Refurbishment can be found at www.seafordtowncouncil.gov.uk/facilities-open-space/martellotoilets.