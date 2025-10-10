Compound to be set up for multimillion-pound project aimed at strengthening Worthing’s coastal defences

A multimillion-pound project, aimed at strengthening Worthing’s coastal defences, is set to begin in November.

Led by Adur & Worthing Councils, in partnership with the Environment Agency, the scheme has an overall objective of protecting homes and businesses along the seafront and in the town centre.

"We’ve agreed the designs and timetable for the work with the Environment Agency and teams are due to begin setting up a nearby compound in the first week of November,” the councils announced on social media,

"The multi-million pound scheme involves repairing and improving groynes along the seafront to help protect our amazing coastline from Seaview Road to our border with Lancing at Brooklands.

Work to improve Worthing’s coastal defences to protect homes and businesses along the seafront and in the town centre will begin next month. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

“This is about protecting homes and businesses along the seafront and in the town centre for the next ten years. A separate longer-term scheme will be developed with the Environment Agency to prevent the erosion of our coast and flooding for the next 50 years.”

The councils will be putting up notices along the seafront, giving ‘information about why the work is so important’ and ‘when work will happen in each section’.

The first section to be improved will be between the pier and Warwick Road, the councils said.

Meanwhile, the council is investing in Worthing’s seafront and the town centre to ‘make the area more attractive to visitors and residents’.

"That includes widespread repairs and repainting of benches, railings and bins as well as the refurbishment of some seafront shelters,” the social media post added.

“We’ll keep you updated here over the coming months about how the work is progressing.”

The councils announced earlier this month that the £5m scheme, to strengthen the coastal defences, was approved.

It will primarily be funded by the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) through its National Coastal Erosion Risk Management and Flooding Grant in Aid.

But Worthing Borough Council is contributing £400,000 towards the scheme and will ‘continue to maintain the sea defences after the repair works’.

The Environment Agency is overseeing the project. To make the phase one groyne repair works more manageable for their contractor VolkerStevin, the works have been ‘broken down into ten areas’.

The council added: “Works will commence at area one and then once the works have been completed the contractor will move onto area two and so forth. However, there will be a short overlap between ending the current area and starting the next area.

“The repair works are scheduled to commence on site at area one on week commencing the 10th November 2025. All of the works are expected to take approximately seven months to complete.

“A poster explaining the types of work which will be undertaken will be erected on site at each work area.”

Worthing's primary defence against coastal flooding is the shingle beach; the timber groynes are the ‘means to control the shingle’.

"We will not be undertaking repair works to all of the groynes, as some still maintain the shingle volumes to the required levels,” the council explained.

"For this reason, you may also find that the southern end of the timber groyne is not repaired – this is due to the amount of available funding being directed to those parts that are more critical to preventing coastal flooding.

“The timber groyne repair works are primarily to extend snapped piles, strengthen worn piles and to replace missing sections of planks. On a few groynes we will be placing large rocks at the northern end of the groyne where the timber is completely rotten. All of these types of works have previously been undertaken to the groynes.”

The council does not intend to fully close the beach in any of the works areas.

The contractor will only close the area where they are working, and at the end of each day's work the affected section of beach will be opened to the public.

The council added: “The contractor will be using the Brooklands Brighton Road western car park for their main compound. Therefore this car park will be closed from 3rd November 2025 for seven months. The eastern car park will remain open.

“The contractor will also have a compound on the beach at each of the work areas.

“As part of these works, we will also be undertaking environmental enhancements to the beach. Along the beach there are a number of plants, which are referred to as vegetated shingle. Some of these plants include red valerian, which is an invasive species and stifles the growth of other plants.”

To enhance this section of our seafront, the council will be removing sections of red valerian and replacing it by growing a number of plants using seeds collected from nearby sources or sourced from the millennium seed bank at Wakehurst (kew). This will improve the flora and fauna along this section of the beach.”

Find out more at https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/seafront-and-river-adur/coastal-protection/