Concerning discoveries on Adur and Worthing beaches as councils issue firm warning

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:20 BST
Beachgoers in Adur and Worthing have been given a firm word of warning after concerning discoveries.

Adur and Worthing Councils said its coastal team has noticed an ‘increase in broken glass bottles’ left on the beach in recent weeks.

"Please remember to recycle or take your rubbish home after you’ve visited one of our beaches,” a social media statement read.

"Our coastal team have noticed an increase in broken glass bottles left on the beach in recent weeks.

Council staff have noticed an 'increase in broken glass bottles' left on the beach in recent weeks, as well as rusty screws and nails
Council staff have noticed an ‘increase in broken glass bottles’ left on the beach in recent weeks, as well as rusty screws and nails

“Now that summer is more-or-less upon us, lots of us will be enjoying barbecues or picnics near the sea, meaning there will be more rubbish to dispose of.

"There are plenty of waste and recycling bins for you to use, but if bins are full please take your rubbish home rather than leaving bags of rubbish next to them. It’s too much of a temptation for seagulls and opportunistic foxes – leading to lots of mess.”

This wasn’t the only discovery on the beaches that was a cause for concern.

“The team has also found rusty screws and nails left on the beach from the remnants of fires,” the councils added.

"Please do not set fire to pallets or other pieces of wood as it makes the area very dangerous for other beach users.”

Click here for some tips on how to safely enjoy barbecues at the beach.

