Concerns about dormice delays plans to build 14 homes in West Sussex village

By Karen Dunn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 17th Dec 2024, 15:42 BST
Concerns about dormice have delayed plans to build 14 homes in West Chiltington.

An application to build on land west of Smock Alley was due to be considered by Horsham District Council’s planning committee on Tuesday evening (December 17)

But it was withdrawn from the agenda, with a note saying there were ‘unresolved ecology issues relating to potential impacts’ on the tiny creatures.

This would have been the fourth time the committee had considered the plans.

A Dormouse | Photo by stockcake.complaceholder image
They have been refused three times, with two of the subsequent appeals being dismissed by the planning inspectorate. The third appeal was withdrawn by applicant Castle Properties.

To view the application, log on to public-access.horsham.gov.uk and search for DC/24/1619.

