The councils have outlined plans to ‘modernise its approach’, when it comes to dealing with watercraft users putting people at risk in Adur and Worthing.

According to Adur and Worthing Councils, the number of watercraft – including jet skis and inflatable powered dinghies – being used off the coast has ‘increased significantly in recent years’.

“We want to update and modernise our approach to watercraft when they're used in the waters of Adur and Worthing, to keep our coastline as safe as possible,” the councils announced on social media.

"While many owners operate their watercraft carefully and with consideration, some put other water users at risk by going at excessive speed and entering designated swim areas where people are bathing during the 1st May to 30th September bathing season in particular.

"The safety of those in the water is a priority for us.”

In 2024, more than 60 people were warned by the coastal team about their behaviour on the water, the councils revealed.

“To tackle the issue, we want to update our existing byelaws to tighten up on our processes and introduce larger penalties for those who put others at risk,” the councils added.

"This would include a ban on some watercraft from entering swimming areas and an increase to up to £500 for fines for those breaching our byelaws.

“We hope we’ll never have to fine anyone but if we do, our coastal office team will have bodyworn video equipment which can be used to collect evidence to support this or even to take offenders to court.”

Before making any changes to these byelaws, the councils have a legal obligation to hold a public consultation to get the views of residents, businesses and other interested parties to the proposals.

The councils said they aim to start that process ‘in the coming weeks’.