Adur and Worthing Councils revealed in January that trees – which had been weakened due to ash dieback – would need to be felled across both districts. Members of the public were asked to keep themselves and their dogs away from the danger zones.

A social media post on January 8 read: “We’ve had to begin felling trees from woodland areas that have been affected by the destructive disease ash dieback.”

Work has now been completed at Lancing Ring – with the councils’ contractor set to move on to Sheepcombe Hanger at Cissbury Fields in Worthing.

An update on social media on Monday, February 4 read: “Sections of Lancing Ring are looking considerably different after dozens of trees affected by ash dieback had to be felled at the nature reserve.

“Our contractors have finished working at Lancing Ring to remove around 40 weakened trees that posed a significant risk to members of the public if they were to fall.”

Ash dieback is a chronic fungal disease that has been ‘slowly killing ash trees’ in the UK and across Europe, the councils said. It ‘considerably weakens’ trees and results in crown dieback, which ‘eventually renders the tree unsafe’.

“In recent years, we have been felling ash trees clearly affected by the disease to ensure public woodland paths remain safe,” the council added.

"Sadly, ash is one of the most common trees in West Sussex, meaning our woodlands could suffer more than most.

“Our contractors will now move onto Sheepcombe Hanger at Cissbury Fields in Worthing, where more than 100 ash trees need to be felled.”

The operation at both locations is being led by the councils’ arboricultural inspector, ‘who surveyed which trees need to be felled’.

The council reported: “We are still retaining trees that are showing some signs of resistance at this time.

"As with our previous ash dieback works, hundreds of new young trees, including species such as oak, hornbeam and field maple, will be planted to ensure our woodlands are conserved for future generations. This planting will begin next winter.

“We know it’s not easy seeing trees being cut down, but we would like to thank everyone for their cooperation during the work.”

1 . Trees felled due to ash dieback The council said sections of Lancing Ring are 'looking considerably different' after dozens of trees affected by ash dieback had to be felled at the nature reserve. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

2 . Trees felled due to ash dieback The council said sections of Lancing Ring are 'looking considerably different' after dozens of trees affected by ash dieback had to be felled at the nature reserve. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils

3 . Trees felled due to ash dieback The council said sections of Lancing Ring are 'looking considerably different' after dozens of trees affected by ash dieback had to be felled at the nature reserve. Photo: Adur and Worthing Councils