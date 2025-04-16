Consultation begins on plans for BMX track, skate park and climbing wall at leisure ground in Polegate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Public consultation has begun on plans for a new BMX track, skate park and climbing wall at leisure ground in Polegate.

Polegate Town Council has applied to Wealden District Council for ‘additional outdoor facilities’ at Brightling Road Leisure Ground.

The new facilities, if approved would include the installation of a proposed outdoor climbing boulder, the construction of a new concrete skate park, a new beginner’s cycle track, the conversion of an existing dirt BMX track into a BMX pump track and a new tennis court.

Additionally, an equipped young persons play area with nearby picnic benches, to ‘allow families to bring smaller children to the park to play and exercise, whilst being able to monitor them’ would be built.

The consultation, which began on May 10, will allow local residents or interested parties to voice their opinion about the proposal.

The design, access and planning statement said: “The objective of these improvements is to offer upgraded and contemporary amenities, thereby making the area more accessible and versatile for a broader range of residents and purposes.

“The envisioned changes encompass the transformation of the front area into an urban park, featuring a row of trees, a small orchard, picnic benches, a limited-speed access car park, and a small play area equipped with accessible amenities.

"This configuration is intended to render the location an inviting and easily navigable space for diverse recreational activities.

"The larger field, which currently houses a skate park, outdoor gym, basketball court, and planned roadway to the mini railway enclosure, is poised for improvements to facilitate access for less able residents, particularly during inclement weather.”

The design statement added that the plan would see the existing BMX track replaced with a pump track with a surrounding pathway that could be used by children’s buggies or mobility scooters.

The proposal is to also install police-linked CCTV cameras to ‘deter potential anti-social behaviour, vandalism and other antisocial activities on the premises’.

The planning statement added: “All of the new facilities will clearly enhance the existing Recreation Ground; making better use of the space available and creating a highly sought after series of facilities that can be used by a wide range of local residents, with particular emphasis on accessibility for young users and under 12 year olds.”