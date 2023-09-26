Consultation event held in Newhaven to improve bus services
Plans include giving buses priority at traffic junctions and improving the bus shelters in the town to encourage people to use local buses more frequently.
The aim of the proposed measures are to make bus journeys quicker, more efficient and reliable and cover Eastbourne, Newhaven and Peacehaven.
The new Flexi bus service was also recently introduced across East Sussex which is a new, on demand service which for the first time links up rural villages with nearby towns.
Caulfield said: “Getting better bus services is a priority for me and the Government has given the council £43 million to pay for this. The flexi bus service is a real success and if on top of this we can improve the services for towns like Newhaven it will make bus travel more attractive.”