MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield went along to the recent bus consultation event held by East Sussex County Council at the Hillcrest Centre, to discuss plans to improve bus services in Newhaven.

MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield went along to the recent bus consultation event held by East Sussex County Council at the Hillcrest Centre, to discuss plans to improve bus services in Newhaven.

Plans include giving buses priority at traffic junctions and improving the bus shelters in the town to encourage people to use local buses more frequently.

The aim of the proposed measures are to make bus journeys quicker, more efficient and reliable and cover Eastbourne, Newhaven and Peacehaven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Flexi bus service was also recently introduced across East Sussex which is a new, on demand service which for the first time links up rural villages with nearby towns.