BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

Consultation event held in Newhaven to improve bus services

MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield went along to the recent bus consultation event held by East Sussex County Council at the Hillcrest Centre, to discuss plans to improve bus services in Newhaven.
By Izzi Vaughan
Published 26th Sep 2023, 15:25 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 15:26 BST
MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield went along to the recent bus consultation event held by East Sussex County Council at the Hillcrest Centre, to discuss plans to improve bus services in Newhaven.MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield went along to the recent bus consultation event held by East Sussex County Council at the Hillcrest Centre, to discuss plans to improve bus services in Newhaven.
MP for Lewes Maria Caulfield went along to the recent bus consultation event held by East Sussex County Council at the Hillcrest Centre, to discuss plans to improve bus services in Newhaven.

Plans include giving buses priority at traffic junctions and improving the bus shelters in the town to encourage people to use local buses more frequently.

The aim of the proposed measures are to make bus journeys quicker, more efficient and reliable and cover Eastbourne, Newhaven and Peacehaven.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new Flexi bus service was also recently introduced across East Sussex which is a new, on demand service which for the first time links up rural villages with nearby towns.

Caulfield said: “Getting better bus services is a priority for me and the Government has given the council £43 million to pay for this. The flexi bus service is a real success and if on top of this we can improve the services for towns like Newhaven it will make bus travel more attractive.”

Related topics:NewhavenEast Sussex County CouncilGovernmentEast SussexPeacehavenEastbourne