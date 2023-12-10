Consultation on the Arun District Design Guide Update
The Arun District Design Guide SPD was adopted in January 2021. Since then, there has been an update of the Highway Code, which has triggered an update to the Design Guide SPD.
This is a targeted update to Chapter F of the Design Guide SPD, needed to reflect new guidance on design standards for cycling infrastructure and the requirements for highway and junction design. Therefore, the contents of the update are limited to the proposed new sub chapters F.02, F.03, and F.04 only but for completeness the whole guide is also available.
Following the consultation, and subject to any changes necessary to address any representations made, the guide will go to a full council meeting in Spring 2024, with the recommendation that it be adopted as a Supplementary Planning Document to be used by the council when determining planning applications.
The documents can be viewed throughout the consultation period at Arun Civic Centre, Littlehampton and Bognor Regis Town Hall and is also available at the libraries in the Arun district and on the council’s website.
Please respond using the council’s consultation portal, as this is the most efficient and accurate way to capture your representation.
The council also accepts emails sent to [email protected] or written responses (using the consultation response form) by post to Planning Policy and Conservation, Arun District Council, Maltravers Road, Littlehampton, BN17 5LF.
Only representations received using one of the methods above by the stated deadline of 5pm on January 12, 2024 can be accepted.