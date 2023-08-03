Results of a consultation to help decide how to improve the West Quay area in Newhaven have been released by Lewes District Council.

As part of the Newhaven Town Deal, Lewes District Council will be improving routes around priority areas in the town. This consultation specifically helps decide how to improve the walk along the river (from Riverside North to the Marina).

One respondent wrote: "The cormorant seating area is just a magnet for antisocial behaviour at night."

According to the LDC statement: “We will carry out repairs and also develop a scheme to make the surfaces much more attractive and give a sense of place with the use of flint and other high quality and sustainable materials. The scheme will also adapt the seating area to make it more suitable for community use, including space for bicycles to be rested.

Consultation results show Council to address anti-social behaviour in Newhaven West Quay. Photo: Izzi Vaughan

“The antisocial behaviour which takes place in this area also needs addressing - redesign will incorporate best practice to try and reduce this.”

As a result of the feedback in the consultation, actions from the Council will include: Removing heras fencing, repair, maintenance and decluttering, and working with partner organisations to ensure maintenance, surveillance and strengthen community initiatives.

The above will need to be explored and costed but a revised and simplified budget has been proposed in response to feedback.

According to a statement from LDC: “Many of you have suggested that there could be a reduced budget for the works and we will continue with some flexibility - as such, part of the budget is marked for possible reallocation.”

LDC will work with the other landowners to assess the state of ground surfaces and undertake extensive cleaning, including graffiti removal. They will also be looking at material improvements to walls and other features and look at other measures to reduce antisocial behaviour and damage.

There is currently no CCTV along West Quay. LDC will work with other organisations to understand the implications of installing CCTV in this location.