Consultation to be held seeking people’s views on whether or not Crawley should have a town council

A consultation will be held before the end of the year seeking people’s views on whether or not Crawley should have a town council.

The idea of setting up a new council was tabled in July due to concerns that Local Government Reorganisation – which will see the borough council absorbed into a much larger unitary authority – would distance residents from their elected representatives and result in less attention being paid to issues important to Crawley.

The ins and outs of a Community Governance Review were discussed by the governance committee on Monday (October 13).

The first consultation will run from October 17 to December 1 – essentially to find out if people even want a town council – while a second will run from February 17 to March 31 2026.

Image: Crawley Borough Council

The second consultation will cover things such as the level of council tax precept – a demand made by a town council to cover its services – people would be expected to pay.

Unlike the council tax paid to the borough and county councils and Sussex Police, there is no cap on the precepts paid to parish and town councils.

Leader Michael Jones said of the proposed town council: “It’s not being set up to fail and there’s going to be a significant element of income generation that doesn’t require massive precepts to operate because that wouldn’t be what we want to start out with.

“If we’re creating a new council with new councillors that have not been elected yet – we don’t know who they will be – ultimately we have to give them some ability to make their own decisions.

Image: Crawley Borough Council

“We can’t bind their decisions any more than our predecessors 20 years ago could stop what we do now. But generally there would have been an expectation that councillors would exercise the sort of care and prudence that I like to think we currently do and have done over the years.

“Any councillor who wants to be profligate with public money won’t be a councillor for very long.”

While Mr Jones said that, traditionally, a parish’s share of any overall council tax precept was ‘vanishingly small’, Bob Lanzer (Con, Pound Hill South & Worth) had a different view.

Referring to one of the larger town council’s – Weston-super-Mare, in Somerset – he pointed to the ‘material amount’ of £118 charged for the precept for Band D homes in 2024/25, a rise of 6.4 per cent.

Mr Lanzer also suggested that the leadership had already decided that they wanted a town council and questioned whether they were open to different opinions.

Mr Jones said: “We don’t have a fixed plan just yet. The Corporate Plan is just us being up front and honest. We’ve indicated our preference at the moment is that we think a single town council would work best for the borough. But we are entering this consultation with an open mind.

“We’re going to listen to the public views – and if the public have any other suggestions then we will listen to them.”

A report to the meeting stated that, with the new unitary council, Crawley would ‘no longer have its own voice, representation or ability to shape future services or facilities’.

Conservative leader Duncan Crow took issue with this.

He said: “The idea that Crawley is not going to be represented or have its own voice is just plain wrong. We don’t know how many yet, but there will be councillors elected to the new authority and their role will be to represent their constituents and the entire unitary authority as well.”

Leaflets outlining the proposals will be sent out shortly.

The final recommendations will be submitted to the full council in July 2026. Should it be decided to form a town council, the elections will be held in May 2027.