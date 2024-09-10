A contract worth more than £380,000 has been awarded by West Sussex County Council for improvements to Bognor Regis Esplanade.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work will be part of the Arun Growth Programme, a joint five-year commitment between Arun District Council and the county council to sustainable economic growth in the area, which was signed in 2018.

The project will cover public realm space from Lennox Street to Clarence Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report to Lee Harris, the county council’s director of place services, said: “This initiative will enhance key areas and link the town centre to the seafront through the creation of attractive, sustainable, and accessible public spaces.

Eastern Crossing proposals, Bognor Regis Esplanade. Image: West Sussex County Council

“This will feature improvements to crossing facilities, public amenities, additional greenery, and enhanced Sustainable Urban Drainage systems.”

Mr Harris awarded the £386,255.57 contract to Pulborough-based civil engineering and construction firm Landbuild Ltd.

Work is expected to start in October and should be finished by April 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Nash, chair of the district council’s economy committee, said: “It’s great to see new investment going into improving Bognor Regis’ seafront, the completed work will make the location much more pleasurable and colourful.

“It’s good to see positive partnership working in action.”