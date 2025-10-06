Contractor building council homes in West Sussex village files for administration

A contractor, which was in the process of building council homes in Lancing, has filed for administration.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boutique Modern was responsible for carrying out Adur District Council developments in Gravelly Crescent and Daniel Close.

An Adur District Council spokesperson said on Monday, October 6: “Boutique Modern filing for administration is very sad news for the company and all its staff and we hope a solution can be found that will allow the business to continue operating in some form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will be working with the administrators to establish what this means for our contract with Boutique Modern for the building of 16 new council homes for us in Lancing.

Boutique Modern was responsible for carrying out Adur District Council developments in Gravelly Crescent (pictured) and Daniel Close.

“These projects are at an advanced stage of construction so we will look for the best way for work to resume on site as soon as possible, so that these new homes for Adur residents in need of somewhere to live can be completed.”

Adur District Council is now ‘urgently seeking information’ after the house-building firm filed an application to go into administration.

An extended statement read: “The project is at an advanced stage of construction and all of the homes were due to be completed and handed over to the council within the next four months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Boutique Modern has now issued a notice that it intends to appoint an administrator because of the company’s financial position.

Boutique Modern was responsible for carrying out Adur District Council developments in Gravelly Crescent and Daniel Close (pictured).

"Council officers are now considering what action needs to be taken to secure the completion of the developments at Daniel Close and Gravelly Crescent. Work has stopped at both sites and the council is seeking to liaise with the new administrators to get more information about the projects.”

At Daniel Close, seven, two-bedroom homes, and two, three-bedroom homes, were being built for the council. A further four, three-bedroom, two, two-bedroom and a one-bedroom home were being built at Gravelly Crescent.

The council added: “All of the homes will have parking and their own gardens. They will be highly insulated and energy efficient, making them cheaper to run for the tenants who move in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both projects are part of the council’s small sites programme of house-building, under which small garage sites, car parks and compounds the council owns are being redeveloped to create new council homes.

"Since the beginning of 2024, the council has completed the construction of 26 such homes in Sompting, Lancing, Shoreham and Fishersgate, all for Adur families.”

The homes were being constructed using modules that are created off-site and then brought to the compounds – to be fitted onto foundations and finished.

The council said in July that the first bathrooms and kitchens at Daniel Close were ‘now being completed’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said the new houses would be highly insulated and therefore ‘energy efficient and cheaper to run for our future tenants’.

The council also issued a positive update about the works at Gravelly Crescent in September, with photos showing that new homes were taking shape.

There was confidence that the first new tenants at both developments would move in by this winter.

The council said there are now more than 1,000 local households on the housing register, so it is building new homes ‘to give people an affordable place to live’.