Contractor building Eastbourne homes files for administration

A contractor tasked with building homes at a former Victorian pump house in Eastbourne has filed for administration.

Boutique Modern was responsible for building 100 affordable homes at Bedfordwell Road on behalf of Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC).

EBC announced work had started on the site in May 2025, and anticipated the homes would be completed for people to live in from winter 2026/2027.

An EBC spokesperson said: “We have been informed that Boutique Modern has filed for administration.

“This is very sad news for the company and all the employees. We hope that a solution can be found that includes the continued employment of all the staff at Boutique Modern.

“We are also concerned about the many businesses that are part of Boutique Modern’s supply chain.”

The announcement has affected several councils across Sussex, with Hastings Borough Council and Adur District Council both expressing uncertainty over how this impacts their developments.

EBC added: “In regard to the preparatory work Boutique Modern had started at Bedfordwell Road in Eastbourne, we remain absolutely committed to the development of this important local site.

“We are working with our partners to ensure there will be no impact on the delivery of over 100 much needed new homes for our residents.

"Accordingly, we remain confident that Bedfordwell Road will become a landmark development in the long and proud history of affordable housing in Eastbourne.”