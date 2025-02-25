Contractor to be appointed for demolition of old Crawley Town Hall

Crawley Borough Council will be appointing a contractor to complete the demolition of the old Town Hall which has been empty since 2023.

The works are being funded by the Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF) which is delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Housing. Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), Local Government Association (LGA) and One Public Estate (OPE) Programme. The total amount of funding for the development of the site is £2,386,624.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “As the decision is announced on the final fate of a once iconic building, I know for some this will be an emotional moment. There are many memories tied up in the old Town Hall for many people, and a lot of history was made there. But our motto as a town and as a council is ‘I grow and I rejoice” – and with growth, inevitably there comes change. Our local public services are now run in a modern, state-of-the-art facility in the new Town Hall that is delivering in ever more efficient ways for local people. The future is bright, the economic potential that the site could bring to Crawley is significant and this is a time to focus on the future rather than the past.”