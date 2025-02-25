Contractor to be appointed for demolition of old Crawley Town Hall

By Crawley Borough Council
Contributor
Published 25th Feb 2025, 18:32 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 08:36 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Crawley Borough Council will be appointing a contractor to complete the demolition of the old Town Hall which has been empty since 2023.

The site has been identified to deliver new residential and commercial space, which will significantly contribute to economic growth in Crawley.

The works are being funded by the Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF) which is delivered in partnership with the Ministry of Housing. Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), Local Government Association (LGA) and One Public Estate (OPE) Programme. The total amount of funding for the development of the site is £2,386,624.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is expected that the demolition work will begin in October.

old Town Hallold Town Hall
old Town Hall

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “As the decision is announced on the final fate of a once iconic building, I know for some this will be an emotional moment. There are many memories tied up in the old Town Hall for many people, and a lot of history was made there. But our motto as a town and as a council is ‘I grow and I rejoice” – and with growth, inevitably there comes change. Our local public services are now run in a modern, state-of-the-art facility in the new Town Hall that is delivering in ever more efficient ways for local people. The future is bright, the economic potential that the site could bring to Crawley is significant and this is a time to focus on the future rather than the past.”

Related topics:Town HallMichael JonesCrawley Borough Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice