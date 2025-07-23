Conversion plans for Eastbourne house into home for ‘vulnerable’ children approved

Plans for the conversion of an Eastbourne house into a home for ‘vulnerable’ children has been approved.

The proposal will see 90 Larkspur Drive converted from a home into a children’s home to ‘accommodate a maximum of two children aged between eight and 18 years old’.

The home will be run by Shemak Ltd, an independent organisation with experienced social work personnel.

There will be a maximum of three people in total living in the home, comprising of two children and one staff member who will be on the premises 24/7.

Staff will be working shifts with residential staff staying over the weekend, including Friday’s.

The planning statement read: “The dwelling on Larkspur Drive is in the process of registering a Children’s home for vulnerable children at risk of harm, orphans and other looked-after children for various reasons.

“It will provide social work activities to the community and support the children. The service provides short, medium and long-term care for children aged between eight to 18 years who have experienced developmental difficulties or placement breakdowns, including family, foster and residential displacements.

“The dwelling on Larkspur Drive will apply a supportive model of care to give children an opportunity for personal growth and development.

"The children will also be assessed for compatibility to reduce behaviours through in-depth assessments before admission.”

In the planning officers report of approval, the report stated: “The proposed change of use will have no adverse impact on the amenity of surrounding occupiers or the surrounding area and will provide a good level of accommodation for the future occupiers of the residential home.”