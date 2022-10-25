The deadline for the Eastbourne Cost of Living Crisis Fund, which includes three sections including the General Fund, Food Resilience Fund and Schools Cost of Living Fund, is midnight on Monday, October 31.

Eastbourne Borough Council (EBC) cabinet member for direct assistance services Alan Shuttleworth said: “Many people in Eastbourne are facing very real challenges this winter, particularly those on low incomes, and that is why we are doing everything we can to help. We have already taken action to ensure those in urgent need of food are given immediate support with a £20,000 donation to Eastbourne Foodbank and open days to help people access their entitlements. Now I am urging local groups to come forward in the coming days and access money being made available for projects that alleviate the harsh struggles people are experiencing due to fuel poverty, financial difficulties, food shortages and other issues.”

Among the successful applicants to the Eastbourne Cost of Living Crisis Fund so far is Shinewater Primary School, which has been awarded £1,000 to provide food and uniform support to pupils and families in need.

Eastbourne town hall

Headteacher Nicki Kaufman said: “We are extremely grateful to EBC for awarding the school this extra financial support. With food and fuel prices rising nationally, many of our families will really feel the pinch of these extra costs, so we will be using these funds to help feed children who come to school hungry as well as have a supply of essential items, such as nappies, for us to provide to families facing exceptional hardship. We will also be setting up a uniform bank which our students can access, which will help ease the mounting pressure on our families’ finances.”

Additionally, plans are also being made to establish ‘warm spaces’ across the town that will be available during the winter months. The council said it is helping local organisations with associated costs for anyone in need of a warm and safe space when the temperatures drop and will soon publish a directory of these spaces.

