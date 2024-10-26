Council aims to ensure Worthing’s fine turf sports facilities are in 'perfect condition'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In recent days, Worthing Borough Council’s parks team has ‘scarified and mowed’ the town’s bowling greens and cricket squares.
A council spokesperson said: “[This is] the first stage of efforts to ensure they are in perfect condition prior to hosting play from next spring.
"Our team manages the cricket grounds at Manor Sports Ground, Broadwater Green, Goring Recreation Ground, Hill Barn Recreation Ground and Rotary Recreation Ground.
"Thanks to the support of dedicated local cricket club volunteers, the sport is thriving in Worthing.
"Our bowling greens at Beach House Park, Church House Grounds and Field Place receive attention from our parks team too, making sure that our bowlers can enjoy their sport again next season.”
The council said it hopes local players are ‘looking forward to using the facilities again next year’.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.