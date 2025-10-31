Council approves demolition of visitor centre at Hastings Castle

Proposals to demolish the visitor centre at Hastings Castle have been approved by council planning officers.

In a decision notice published on Monday (October 27), Hastings Borough Council has approved an application seeking to “completely dismantle and remove” the Visitor Interpretation Centre from the Grade I Listed castle’s grounds.

Applicant Deep Sea Leisure Ltd, noted to be the council’s tenant within application documents, said the plywood-clad structure (approved in 1989) has reached the end of its life and would require a complete rebuild if it were to be retained.

Instead of retention, the application sought approval to remove the building, leaving behind a masonry base which would be fitted with some additional safety railings. This base would remain on site, acting as a temporary space for public events, until future plans for visiting the castle are finalised, the application said.

The applicant’s appraisal of the existing building had been shared by the council’s conservation officer, who in a report on the proposals describes it as “a rather basic, incongruous late twentieth century addition to the historic site”.

The conservation officer goes on to say the existing building “lacks architectural quality, fails to reflect the character and appearance of the surrounding designated heritage assets, and has an appearance that is discordant with the Grade I listed Hastings Castle and its setting.”

The officer said the retained platform would “also have some discordant, incongruous impact on the site”, but concluded it would be a significant improvement on the site as it currently stands.

While planning permission has been granted, Scheduled Monument Consent will be required before any works can begin on site.

For further information see application reference HS/FA/25/00409 on the Hastings Borough Council website.