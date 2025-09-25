Council approves £950,000 grant to help deliver 19 affordable homes in North Mundham

A project to provide 19 high quality affordable homes in North Mundham has been given the green light thanks to a £950,000 grant that has been approved by Chichester District Council.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This funding will help deliver 13 Social Rent and six Shared Ownership homes in partnership with community-based housing association, Worthing Homes, which builds affordable homes across West Sussex. The properties will be built to net zero carbon standards, helping future residents reduce energy bills and contribute to climate change goals, as well as meeting local housing needs and supporting Chichester District Council’s corporate priority of providing ‘decent homes for all’.

The decision was made at a Full Council meeting on Tuesday 23 September 2025. The funding is made up of £533,000 from Commuted Sums (payments made by developers to local authorities) and £417,000 from the council’s own General Fund Reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development, which has outline planning permission, will offer a mix of one, two, three, and four-bedroom properties, with a focus on family homes. The council’s funding will enable a shift from the previously approved housing mix — which included market homes — to a fully affordable scheme focused on Social Rent and Shared Ownership.

This funding will help deliver 13 Social Rent and six Shared Ownership homes in partnership with community-based housing association, Worthing Homes.

The total project cost is estimated at £6.2 million, with additional contributions expected from Worthing Homes and Homes England.

“As a council, we have also been proactively reaching out to partner organisations in the social housing sector to invite them to work with us on delivering affordable housing projects within the district,” says Cllr Oona Hickson, Cabinet Member for Housing, Revenues and Benefits at Chichester District Council.

“This is a significant step forward in addressing local housing needs and by supporting this project, we’re not only increasing the number of affordable homes in our district, but also ensuring they are built to high environmental standards that benefit residents and the wider community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s housing register data indicates strong demand in the North Mundham area, with 38 households previously identified as in need of affordable housing. The project also aligns with the council’s Housing, Homelessness and Rough Sleeping Strategy 2025–2030, which commits to working with partners to deliver affordable homes across the district.