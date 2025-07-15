Council asks Horley residents to help develop plans to revitalise community centre

Reigate & Banstead Borough Council is asking local residents and community centre users to help develop its ambitious plans to revitalise Horley Community Centre.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community engagement will build on the survey findings from 2022 and will run from Monday, July 14 to Sunday, August 10 and will include a public exhibition, with drop-in sessions to talk to members of the project team, and a survey.

There will also be targeted workshops with community centre staff, volunteers and hirers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The community centre, which was built around 40 years ago, needs significant modernisation and, with its existing layout, cannot meet current needs or community aspirations.

Reigate & Banstead Borough Council is asking local residents and community centre users to help develop its ambitious plans to revitalise Horley Community Centre. Picture contributed

In May this year the council’s executive approved the project to modernise the building following consideration of a report, which included an outline of the feasibility and options study.

Executive member for community partnerships, Councillor James Baker, said: “I believe a revitalised community centre in Horley can attract more visitors, provide more support services, and be the heart and soul of a vibrant local community.

“Modernising Horley Community Centre will address the significant repairs and maintenance that are needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will also reduce running costs by improving the energy efficiency of the building, which supports the council’s ambitions for net zero by 2030 too.

“The redesign will create a more welcoming building where we can provide the facilities and activities that people have told us they want; such as more multipurpose, hireable spaces so we can expand the activities on offer, and a new café with a more extensive menu, that will encourage passers by to drop in and regular users to stay and socialise.

“Feedback from the community engagement will help us understand how people would like to use the centre and check whether local priorities identified in 2022 are still current.”

How to get involved

Everyone is welcome to drop in to the exhibition at Horley Community Centre, Albert Road, Horley, RH6 7JA to find out more, talk to the team and share their views on:

Tuesday, July 22, 2pm to 7pm

Saturday, July 26, 10am to 2pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition is also available to view online at www.reigate-banstead.gov.uk/hcc-modernisation.

People are encouraged to complete the short survey online by Sunday, August 10.

Paper copies are available at Horley Community Centre, or may be requested by emailing [email protected].

Anyone completing the survey can enter a prize draw to win one of two £25 shopping vouchers (see website for terms and conditions).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback from local people during 2021 and 2022 has helped the council to develop its proposals for the refurbishment of Horley Community Centre, which focus on providing spaces for people of all ages to connect and focus on their wellbeing.

This community engagement will inform the more detailed design and future look and feel of the centre.

Making it happen

The major refurbishment required to modernise the building is expected to cost around £2.2m.

The majority of the costs will be met from payments made by developers to fund infrastructure needed to support new homes (principally the Community Infrastructure Levy), which was allocated in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reigate & Banstead Borough Council will be asked to agree the £2.2m is added to the council’s capital programme at its next meeting on July 22.

Submission of a planning application could happen by early 2026 with a modernised centre open to the public in the summer or autumn of 2027.

The council expects it will need to close Horley Community Centre for about nine to 12 months whilst the modernisation work takes place, but this is not expected until summer 2026 at the earliest, giving the council time to work with centre users on plans for interim arrangements, which will include Horley-based activities.