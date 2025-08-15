Council chairman leads VJ Day commemoration at Horsham's War Memorial

The event, on Friday, August 15, was led by Council Chairman Cllr Tony Bevis who was joined by members of the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion and The Crawley & Horsham Armed Forces & Veterans Breakfast Club and councillors from Horsham District Council.

The Last Post was sounded by Leader of Horsham District Council Cllr Martin Boffey and a two-minute silence was held.

Speeches were delivered by chairman of the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion Zäl Rustom, Cllr Tony Bevis and John Milne MP.

Cllr Tony Bevis said: “It is important for us to come together to commemorate this significant anniversary and remember our veterans and the sacrifice made by so many to secure peace.

“We must never forget the courage shown all those years ago.”

The ceremony honoured the sacrifices made by British, Commonwealth, and Allied Armed Forces personnel who served in the Far East during the Second World War.

VJ Day commemorates the surrender of Japanese forces in 1945, which brought the global World War Two conflict to an end.

