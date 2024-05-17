Council confirms it will pause plans for a food waste site in Newhaven

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lewes District Council has confirmed it will pause the current plans for a food waste transfer facility in Newhaven.

The decision comes after local people shared their views at the recent community meeting, and through emails and letters sent in by concerned residents.

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council, said: “Consulting with residents and taking account of their views is central to what this council is all about. We have listened and read all the feedback and it’s clear more work is needed before anything can proceed.”

The council remains committed to delivering an enhanced food waste service for the district, which also meets sustainability objectives, but they say they are committed to achieving this in balance with residents views.

Stop the Slops protest, Newhaven

Councillor Wendy Maples, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing, said: “It’s always my belief that we can only arrive at decisions of this importance by taking people with us and that means listening carefully to what they say. Having heard local people, read the comments and listened to opinions that have been shared with me, it’s clear that the right decision is to put a pause on the proposals.”

Any future proposals within the district will be subject to public consultation before a decision is made.

Councillor Julie Carr, ward councillor for the site, said: “I have been clear from day one that this site was just the wrong place for this waste transfer site. It is good news that the District Council want to expand their food waste service, but we have all had enough of seeing these things dumped on Newhaven.

“As local councillors we will be meeting with the leadership at the council to understand the next steps and try to ensure that this scheme moves from being paused to being cancelled.”