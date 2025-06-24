The council has explained why a public slipway on Goring seafront remains closed.

Since the 1980s, the two public slipways on Goring beach have provided residents and visitors with a free facility to launch their small watercraft.

The timber ramps, located opposite Alinora Crescent and Sea Place, were ‘designed around the profile’ of the shingle seafront at that time and ‘required minimal shingle removal’, Worthing Borough Council said.

However, the profile of the beach has ‘changed significantly over time’. In recent years, ‘regular, huge volumes of shingle’ have covered the two slipways, despite the council’s ‘best efforts to keep them clear for the summer season’.

"With more people visiting our sunny seafront, we would like to remind everyone that Alinora Slipway is closed while we consider what to do with the old timber ramp,” a council post on social media explained.

"In case you missed the news, we have closed the public slipway opposite Alinora Crescent on Goring seafront, which for decades has provided residents and visitors with a free facility to launch their small watercraft on our coastline.

“We’ve had to close the ramp as it’s no longer safe for use. Due to how much the stretch of beach has changed over the years, some sections of the slipway are now regularly covered in deposits of shingle more than a metre deep, meaning it can’t be cleared quickly or easily.”

‘To maintain public access’ to the free facility, the council has previously cleared the ramp once each year ahead of the summer season.

"But this is no longer feasible due to large deposits of shingle that are now being experienced along the stretch of beach and how quickly the slipway is being covered again after being cleared,” the council added.

"We have therefore decided to close the slipway opposite Alinora Crescent to ensure public safety while we consider our next steps. We’ll be taking steps to prevent use shortly, so please don’t attempt to launch any small watercraft from this site in the meantime.

“If you’re looking to launch small watercraft into the water, we would recommend using the slipways at Shoreham Port or Littlehampton Harbour.”

Council teams are ‘continuing to engage’ with slipway users and other groups who use our coastline, to ‘better understand how our changing beaches are affecting their activities’.