Council forced to 'invest a further £1.1m' to complete building of new homes in West Sussex

Adur District Council has been forced to 'invest a further £1.1m' to complete building works for 49 new homes in Southwick.

The council said this comes after ‘unforeseen issues’, which were ‘caused by the collapse’ of the original contractor tasked with building 49 new council homes in Albion Street.

The homes are being built for local residents on the council’s housing waiting list.

“Unforeseen issues caused by the collapse of the original contractor have added additional costs and delay to the completion of our new council homes in Southwick,” a council statement read.

The council has been forced to 'invest a further £1.1m' to complete building works for 49 new homes in Albion Street, Southwick. Photo: Adur District Council

“This has been an ambitious project for the council to deliver much-needed homes.

"The project has faced significant delays since the collapse of the original contractor, Westridge Construction, which went into administration in September 2023 while work was underway.”

The council said its replacement firm, Cheesmur Building Contractors, ‘inherited issues caused by incomplete cladding’. This meant ‘some flats suffered water damage’, the council said.

An ‘added complexity’ for the project has been the ‘challenge of complying’ with the government’s new Building Safety Act.

The council explained: “The act, which came into force after work on Albion Street had begun, puts additional responsibilities on the owners of taller structures like this.

"While the Albion Street homes haven’t required any adaptations, the law says the council must develop an electronic database detailing the safety features of the building, including its design and ongoing maintenance.

"The collapse of Westridge has meant that the level of detail required is not easily accessible, so council officers are working closely with the team from Cheesmur to pull that information together.”

Adur District Council revealed the hefty financial toll of the ongoing situation.

"The additional work and time taken to complete the building means the council is now having to invest a further £1.1m into the project so that it can be completed,” the statement read.

"A total of 25 one-bedroom and 24 two-bedroom council flats are being created on what was brownfield land facing Shoreham Harbour, comprising a mixture of homes for social rent and affordable rent.

"The council understands how challenging the delays have been for residents waiting to move into the new homes, and is working hard to ensure that the first tenants are able to move into their properties early in the new year.”

Meanwhile, Adur District Council is working to find a solution after another one its contractors, Boutique Modern, filed for administration whilst it was in the process of building homes in Lancing.

The council said Boutique Modern filing for administration is ‘very sad news for the company and all its staff’, adding: “We hope a solution can be found that will allow the business to continue operating in some form.

“We will be working with the administrators to establish what this means for our contract with Boutique Modern for the building of 16 new council homes for us in Lancing.

“These projects are at an advanced stage of construction so we will look for the best way for work to resume on site as soon as possible, so that these new homes for Adur residents in need of somewhere to live can be completed.”