Plans are progressing to build more than 200 new homes in Worthing town centre – along with garden space and a ‘pocket park’.

Worthing Borough Council said it is ‘making progress’ on delivering 216 new homes at Union Gardens.

“Earlier this year we let you know that councillors had agreed to change the approach for the site, by offering Roffey Homes the chance to purchase the land,” the council’s social media post read.

"Since then, we have been working closely with Roffey Homes to finalise the sale, so that the housebuilder can begin construction of 216 highly-sustainable flats, residents' gardens, a pocket park and a 236-space car park at this long-dormant brownfield site.

“Planning permission for Union Gardens was granted in March last year and Roffey Homes is expected to start mobilisation works in Autumn 2025 and complete construction by 2029.”

The council said a meeting was held last week, to ‘discuss options for the delivery of affordable homes’ in the development.

It also pledged its commitment to ‘securing the affordable homes that Worthing needs’.

"[We] will continue to work with Roffey Homes to ensure that new affordable homes are a key part of this important town centre project,” the council added.

To read the report in full visit, democracy.adur-worthing.gov.uk and scroll to item 20.