Council installs new signs calling on dog owners to pick up their mess
This follows on from Public Space Protection Orders (PSPOs) that have been renewed by Lewes District Council (LDC).
PSPOs put conditions or restrictions on what people can do within a specific area if there is evidence of an existing problem – such as people not picking up their dog’s excrement.
The council’s PSPO (dog fouling) covers the entire district. This means people can be issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice or a fine of up to £1,000 if the case goes to court, for failing to pick up their dog’s waste in any parks or other public spaces.
Councillor Wendy Maples, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhood Wellbeing, said: “Of course, it shouldn’t come to that. Dog owners just need to pick up the poop and pop it in a bin - because there really is no such thing as the Dog Poo Fairy.
“Caught short? Other dog walkers will almost certainly help out, as will the Neighbourhood First teams who patrol our parks and open spaces and carry spare dog poo bags, just in case!”
The council also supports the South Downs National Park’s Take the Lead campaign which encourages responsible dog walking. See Take the Lead - South Downs National Park Authority for more details.
For more information on the PSPOs in place in Lewes district visit Public Spaces Protection Orders on the LDC website.
