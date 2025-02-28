The council in Worthing has submitted a planning application to move the beacon from its current position.

Worthing Borough Council said it is ‘planning to move’ the town’s beacon to ‘allow more people to attend celebrations’ for the 80th anniversary of VE Day in May – ‘as well as other commemorative events in the future’.

"We’ve submitted a planning application to move the beacon from its current position between the lido and the pier to a new permanent location adjacent to West Buildings shelter,” a social media post read.

"This new location has been chosen as it is a much more accessible gathering place that can accommodate larger crowds safely and ensure future events and attractions, like the observation wheel, can be more easily accommodated between the pier and the lido.

"The 80th anniversary of VE Day – the official end of World War II in Europe – takes place on Thursday, May 8 and we will be lighting the beacon in support of the celebrations.”

The council said it will let the public know full details of the beacon lighting event on its social media pages ‘a bit nearer the time’.