Council launch consultation for new parking permit scheme in Eastbourne

Eastbourne Borough Council has launched a consultation into a new parking permit scheme for the town that would ‘bring parking arrangements in line with other councils’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new permit scheme would replace the old Leisure Card immediately, and the Bowls Club and Seafront Permits following their expiry dates.

The price of the permit would be based on the cost of parking for one hour per day in an off-street car park - an approach to permit pricing that is used across local authorities and also ‘reflects the market rates of parking in Eastbourne’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Colin Swansborough, Cabinet Member for Community Spaces, said: “Local authorities in the UK are undoubtedly experiencing the greatest financial pressures in living memory and we are having to make difficult decisions to ensure services can be maintained. Many other councils are closing facilities altogether, but we are doing all we can in Eastbourne to avoid that.

Eastbourne Borough Council has launched a consultation into a new parking permit scheme for the town that would ‘bring parking arrangements in line with other councils’. Picture: Jon Rigby

"One measure is to bring parking arrangements in line with other councils, while also remaining fair to residents and sustainable for council finances.”

The proposed annual seasonal permit cost in Eastbourne is £550 to £1,400, which compares with Hastings - £580 to £1,040; Horsham - £924 to £1,456; Rother - £335 to £1,264 and Worthing - £1,147 to £1,277.

The council also confirmed that it will continue to offer discounted parking for visitors to the South Downs National Park,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Swansborough added: “We are fortunate to live in one of the most sought-after areas of the UK, and easy access to the downland is a big part of that appeal.”

The consultation runs until Friday, April 4.