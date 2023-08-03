The consultation was launched Monday, July 31, in response to feedback from customers and those working within the trade.
After completing the survey at lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/ldctaxiconsultation people can express an interest in taking part in a focus-group session about the proposals.
Councillor Christine Robinson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing, said: “We would like to hear people’s views on these proposed changes as part of our ongoing efforts to further strengthen taxi licensing for the benefit of customers, drivers and operators.”
Proposed changes to the guidance include: Rewording the Penalty Points Scheme to make it easier for licensees to understand and help streamline investigations. Introducing a Customer and Driver Charter. Consulting on the option to have audio recording of CCTV systems within taxi and private hire vehicles. Offering a Private Hire-only licence.
The consultation runs until 5pm on Sunday, September 10.