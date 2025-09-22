Council launches free training sessions to support new and existing environmental groups

Chichester District Council is offering free training sessions to help community groups and volunteers set up and run a successful environmental group.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People can book a place on one of the training sessions by emailing [email protected]. The training is designed to support the development of the council’s Chichester District Climate Action Network — an initiative that aims to connect and empower climate action groups across the district.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who is passionate about making a positive difference to our local environment,” says Cllr Jonathan Brown, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for the Environment at Chichester District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to bring people together to share knowledge, inspire each other, and work together on climate action initiatives in their communities. Whether you’re setting up a new environmental group and would like advice and practical tools to get started, or are looking to grow an existing group, these sessions are designed to support you at any stage of your journey.

The training is being delivered by Voluntary Action Arun & Chichester.

“We’re fortunate to have many individuals and groups already doing excellent work to tackle climate change locally — if you’re involved in this kind of initiative, please do attend and share your experiences and ideas with others”.

The training will cover key topics, such as GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) governance, a template framework for climate change governance, and practical skills for setting up and running a group. It is also an opportunity to connect with others who share a passion for climate action.

Spaces are limited, so early booking is advised. People are also asked and encouraged to share this invitation with other group leaders or interested volunteers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The training is being delivered by Voluntary Action Arun & Chichester, who support over 550 member organisations and groups in the Voluntary, Community and Social Enterprise sector.

Jonathan adds: “As a council, we’re committed to reducing our environmental impact and supporting others to do the same. This training programme is part of our recently adopted Climate Emergency Action Plan (CEAP), which sets out a range of actions and projects that we will take forward and deliver over the next five years. You can find out more about this work at: www.chichester.gov.uk/climatechange.“

To keep up-to-date on climate change initiatives, sign up to the council’s dedicated Climate Change email newsletter: www.chichester.gov.uk/climatechangenewsletter