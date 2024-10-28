Hastings Dog Controls

Dog restrictions could be lifted from two Hastings beaches next summer, if changes are approved by Hastings council leaders next week.

On Monday (November 4), Hastings Borough Council’s cabinet is set to make a decision on changes to the town’s dog control Public Space Protection Order (PSPO).

The upcoming decision follows on from a public consultation held in September, through which the council asked residents whether it should make any changes to the PSPO.

Currently, Hastings is covered by several dog exclusion zones, which can see pet owners fined for bringing their canine companions on to most of the town’s beaches between April 1 and September 30 each year.

Last year, councillors agreed to expand these zones, adding both The Stade Beach and Rock-a-Nore Beach to the previous prohibitions.

The consultation posed three potential options: to keep the restrictions as they had been last summer; to remove the restrictions from both The Stade Beach and Rock-a-Nore Beach; or to only remove the restrictions from The Stade Beach.

In all, the council received 2,580 responses as part of the consultation. Of these, 1,813 (64 per cent) were in favour of removing the restrictions from both The Stade Beach and Rock-a-Nore Beach. A report notes how the majority of these respondents (1,534) said they were dog owners.

The other options received less support, with 802 people (671 of whom were not dog owners) in favour of keeping the previous restrictions and just 235 in favour of only removing the restrictions from The Stade Beach.

In light of the consultation response, cabinet members are being recommended to agree to remove the restrictions from both The Stade Beach and Rock-a-Nore Beach in time for next summer.