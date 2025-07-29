Council looks to sell former Bexhill school site

Rother District Council will seek to sell the former Bexhill High School site in hopes of securing an affordable housing development.

On Monday, July 28, Rother cabinet members agreed for officers to begin making arrangements to sell off the former school land, which had previously been associated with the King Offa leisure and residential development project.

In doing so, cabinet members expressed a preference for officers to seek interest from registered providers of social housing. This was among several options set out by officers, but more attractive than other ways for the site, including open market sale and direct development by the council.

Cabinet member for housing Ruairi McCourt (Lab) was among those to argue in favour of such a sale. He said: “My personal preference, I would hope that colleagues on the cabinet would support it, is the sale for affordable housing tenures.

The old Bexhill High School site. Picture taken in 2014.

“Direct delivery would of course be great, but there are issues with that, I understand, in terms of our viability and our capacity to do that.”

Before making their decision, cabinet members heard how the site was considered to have the capacity for between 45 to 65 new homes. Officers said it would be expected to generate a capital receipt of between £1million to £2million if sold, with the final value depending on the conditions which the council might choose to impose or accept.

A sale to a registered provider, officers added, would at a discount against its full market value, but could also enable the scheme to come forward as a fully affordable development.

Joe Powell, the council’s head of housing and strategic assets, also Joe Powell, also told cabinet members the land was expected to see significant interest.

He said: “We think there will be quite healthy interest in this site. It is well located, pretty flat, we’ve spent brownfield value land release funds on clearing it. If you can’t build houses here, we are unclear where you might be able to build houses in the area.”

The council had previously been pursuing plans for a major redevelopment of the site, which had been expected to involve the construction of a new leisure centre as well as housing.

This project was reduced in scale in the face of rising costs and the prospect of local government reorganisation — an ongoing process which is expected to see Rother District Council replaced with a new unitary authority within the next few years.

As part of a cabinet decision in April, funding set aside for the scheme was reallocated for a number of other projects, including temporary accommodation, the Blackfriars housing development in Battle and the Heart of Sidley. Part of the funding has also been allocated for a renovation of the existing Bexhill Leisure Centre.