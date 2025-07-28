Council pays £1,000 for failing to meet special needs plan deadline

West Sussex County Council has paid £1,000 to a woman after taking 40 weeks too long to complete her daughter’s Education, Health & Care Plan.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A shortage of educational psychologists was the main reason for the delay in completing the Plan, which outlines the child’s special needs and the support required at school to meet those needs.

A report from the Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman said the delay caused the mother – known as Mrs Y – ‘avoidable injustice’ and she suffered ‘uncertainty and frustration’ as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council should have completed the Plan by October 13 2023 – 20 weeks after receiving a request to prepare one, but it wasn’t ready until July 19 2024.

County Hall Chichester. Image: LDRS

As well as the lack of educational psychologists – a national problem – the council said the delay was down to consultation with schools, searching for a tutor, and the lack of specific options available for the girl.

The Ombudsman ruled that none of these reasons fell within the definition of ‘exceptional circumstances’.

The council agreed to pay Mrs Y £1,000 – £100 for each of the ten months delay – and produce an action plan showing how it will meet the statutory time-scales for needs assessments and the issuing of Education, Health & Care plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesman said: “We acknowledge the Ombudsman’s findings and have apologised to the family. In line with the recommendations, we have made the appropriate payment to the complainant in recognition of the inconvenience this delay has caused.”

They added: “We continue to make progress on reducing the Education, Health & Care Plan backlog through additional resourcing, but our focus is on prioritising those where the need is highest.

“Despite the number of applications continuing to rise, we have still managed to complete 34% more [Plans] since September 2024 than we did in the same period last year.”