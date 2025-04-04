Council plans to increase cost of car parking in Shoreham, Lancing and Southwick
Adur District Council said it ‘plans to increase the cost of car parking’ in the district for the ‘first time since 2023’.
This is to ‘help fund the maintenance of our sites and the vital services we provide’, the council said.
A social media notice added: “Parking at our sites at Littlecroft and North Farm Road in Lancing, at our Southwick Beach and Southwick Square car parks, and at our Beach Green, Middle Street, Old Fort, Pond Road, Riverside, Ropetackle and Tarmount Lane car parks in Shoreham would increase in price to 70p for half an hour.
“The cost of parking for up to an hour and up to two hours will increase by a total of 10p per stay and there will be small increases in the cost of season tickets and visitor permits. We’ll also begin charging for motorcycles to use our car parks.
“We didn’t raise prices last year despite the cost of providing the service increasing and are confident our car parks remain great value for money for those visiting our businesses, our amazing coastline and our beautiful open spaces.”
You can read the full list of the proposed prices at https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/media/Media,172781,smxx.pdf.
