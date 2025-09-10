Council proposes to stop providing services at care home in Worthing

Residents with dementia at a council-run care home in Worthing could soon be moved elsewhere, with staff supported in finding ‘alternative employment’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Sussex County Council said its proposals for the future of New Tyne care home, in Durrington Lane, will be scrutinised, as part of plans to ‘develop long-term sustainable adult social care’.

“The county council is proposing to stop providing services at New Tyne care home in Worthing and support existing residents into alternative care and staff into alternative employment,” a statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The home is managed directly by West Sussex County Council and currently supports 13 older people with dementia.

West Sussex County Council said its proposals for the future of New Tyne care home, in Durrington Lane, will be scrutinised, as part of plans to ‘develop long-term sustainable adult social care’. Photo: Google Street View

“The safety and wellbeing of residents remain the council’s priority, as underpinned by our council plan, and we are communicating with staff and residents’ families and advocates, to ensure they receive the support they need throughout the process.”

The council said its proposal is ‘based on a comprehensive review’ of the viability of continuing to run services at the home.

"It found the costs outweigh those of commissioning care from larger providers, and that there are enough places nearby to meet current and future needs,” the council added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full details were published on Tuesday (September 9). The report will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s Health and Adult Social Care Scrutiny Committee on Wednesday, September 17.

Members of the public can read the report papers and watch or attend the scrutiny committee meeting in person. Full details are available on the council’s website.

The council said its proposal forms part of its work in delivering the Adult Social Care Strategy.

[This is] alongside our commitment to ensuring we continue to provide sustainable services to meet the increasing need, and increasingly complex needs, of our communities both now and in the future,” the council added.

The final decision will be taken by councillor Amanda Jupp – the council’s cabinet member for adults’ services – and will be subject to the ‘regular call-in period’.