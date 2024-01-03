Lewes District Council is awarding £20,000 to a network of community organisations that support people in poverty to access food to support residents in need through the cost of living crisis.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The money is being provided to members of Lewes District Emergency Food Network which is a coalition of food banks and community food cooperatives.

Last year the council committed £750,000 to a Cost of Living Crisis Fund that has been giving ongoing support to people who are hardest hit through a raft of schemes and measures. Out of this, over £50,000 has so far been provided directly to local food banks and projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council said: “At the start of this crisis, we acted immediately to give financial support to food banks that were running short of food as demand soared from local people who were in real need of help.

Council provides extra £20,000 to alleviate food poverty in latest cost of living measure

“Sadly, the challenges people are facing to make ends meet – especially those on the lowest incomes – have not eased and it is clear food banks and community food cooperatives need our assistance now, as much as ever.”

The array of council schemes to help people through the cost of living crisis have included ‘Safety Net’ payments for people on low incomes, a voluntary sector grants programme, welcome spaces for people to gather in a warm place over winter months, financial support for Lewes District Citizens Advice and much more.