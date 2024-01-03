Council provides extra £20,000 to alleviate food poverty in latest cost of living measure
The money is being provided to members of Lewes District Emergency Food Network which is a coalition of food banks and community food cooperatives.
Last year the council committed £750,000 to a Cost of Living Crisis Fund that has been giving ongoing support to people who are hardest hit through a raft of schemes and measures. Out of this, over £50,000 has so far been provided directly to local food banks and projects.
Councillor Zoe Nicholson, Leader of Lewes District Council said: “At the start of this crisis, we acted immediately to give financial support to food banks that were running short of food as demand soared from local people who were in real need of help.
“Sadly, the challenges people are facing to make ends meet – especially those on the lowest incomes – have not eased and it is clear food banks and community food cooperatives need our assistance now, as much as ever.”
The array of council schemes to help people through the cost of living crisis have included ‘Safety Net’ payments for people on low incomes, a voluntary sector grants programme, welcome spaces for people to gather in a warm place over winter months, financial support for Lewes District Citizens Advice and much more.
Councillor Christine Robinson, Deputy Leader of Lewes District Council, added: “With little sign of these difficult times ending soon, we will continue to do all we can to support Lewes district residents.”