Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The council has received offers from businesses looking to occupy an activity centre in Shoreham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In March, Adur District Council launched a marketing process for Adur Outdoor Activities Centre – an ‘important community site’ located beside the River Adur in Shoreham.

It has been vacant in recent months after its previous tenant ceased its services with immediate effect and went into administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council said it is ‘open to offers’ from businesses of ‘all sizes and backgrounds’. Organisations will need to ‘demonstrate their skills and experience’ to ‘maximise the site’s potential’ as a community hub for sport and outdoor activities.

An opportunity has presented itself for a business to occupy Adur Outdoor Activities Centre in Shoreham. Photo: Adur District Council

A spokesperson added: “The riverside centre is ideally located to deliver inclusive, active experiences that promote physical wellbeing for our residents and many visitors, and we would love to see it benefitting the community again.”

In an update on Friday, April 4, the council said it has ‘already received offers’ from a ‘number of businesses’.

A social media post added: “There are still a few days remaining for organisations to submit their offer for the building, with applications closing at 5pm on Wednesday, April 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Potential offers could include, but are not limited to, outdoor education programmes, youth development activities, team sports or wellbeing initiatives that promote health and inclusion.

In an update on Friday, April 4, the council said it has ‘already received offers’ from a ‘number of businesses’ that would like to occupy the Adur Outdoor Activities Centre in Shoreham. Photo: Adur District Council

"We would love to see the facility benefitting the community again, offering inclusive active experiences that promote physical wellbeing for our residents and visitors.

"If you think your businesses or organisation would be a great fit for the Adur Outdoor Activities Centre, please apply.”

After the previous tenant ceased its services, the council said it has been working to regain legal possession of the building and prepare the expression of interest process to ‘ensure a new operator is fairly selected’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building formally ‘came back to the council’ on Monday, March 3.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Wednesday, April 9. To find out more and apply, please visit: https://www.adur-worthing.gov.uk/estates/properties-and-land-available-to-buy-or-let/