‘Several bin fires' have been caused by people incorrectly disposing of BBQs and gas cannisters in the Arun district this week, the council has said.

Arun District Council is now urging people to ‘please stop and think before you bin your BBQ’.

A social media statement read: “This week alone we have dealt with several bin fires, purely from people putting hot disposable BBQs and gas cannisters in bins by the beach!

"Every time we deal with this and replace a bin it costs between £550 and £1,600! It can also impact our emergency services when they have to attend.

“BBQs must be dowsed with water (and there is plenty of that by the beach) to ensure they are saturated and cold, and then bagged up and taken home with you.”

The council said it is ‘also important to remember’ that BBQs are ‘not permitted on the beach’ – due to the fire risk and the damage to wildlife and the coastal environment.

"There are fixed BBQs along parts of the beach greens for everyone to use,” a spokesperson added.

"At this time of year our cleansing teams are working at capacity – in just one day this week, 2.6 tonnes of waste was collected at our beaches, that is as well as the normal collections from the rest of the district.”