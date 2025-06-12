A former GP practice is set to be transformed into new homes in Worthing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Worthing Borough Council plans to redevelop a former GP practice to create five new homes for Worthing residents ‘in need of somewhere to live’.

"Worthing Medical Group is to move out of its existing home in Heene Road and into new offices at the Worthing Integrated Care Centre in Stoke Abbott Road,” the council announced on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will then buy the Heene Road surgery to redevelop the site. Our initial plans are to remodel the building to create a three-bedroom flat, two two-bedroom flats, a one-bedroom flat and a studio, using government funding.

The council plans to buy the Heene Road surgery to 'redevelop the site'. Photo: Worthing Borough Council

“We’re currently having to house well over 200 local households in temporary accommodation away from Worthing because of a severe shortage of affordable housing here.

"While some of those households are staying in flats or houses in other parts of West Sussex, some are having to be housed outside the county – many miles away from their jobs, their children’s schools and their families and friends.”

The council said these new flats will ‘allow us to house more Worthing people in Worthing’. It will also reduce the ‘very large amount of taxpayers’ money’ that needs to be spent on paying for short-term hotel and B&B accommodation ‘to help our residents’.

You can read more about the plan in this report: https://democracy.adur-worthing.gov.uk/documents/s15048/2025.06.03%20-%20JSC%20-%20Agenda%20item%208%20-%20Heene%20Road%20Development%20Strategy.pdf