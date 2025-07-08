Council still waiting for thumbs up for Chichester Local Plan
Earlier this year, an Inspector said the Plan was likely to be found legally compliant and sound – now the authority is just waiting for that to be confirmed.
During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (July 8), leader Adrian Moss said: “Once we receive the final letter from the Inspector, the aim is to adopt the Plan later this summer.”
A number of modifications were needed. They included changing the minimum housing requirement for the full Plan period – 2021 to 2039 – to 11,484 dwellings, not the 10,350 dwellings submitted.
That means that, once the Plan is adopted, the number of homes that need to be built each year until 2029/30, will be 575; for the years 2030/31 to 2038/39, it will be 701.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.