Council still waiting for thumbs up for Chichester Local Plan

Chichester District Council is waiting for a letter from the Planning Inspectorate so that it can adopt its new Local Plan.

Earlier this year, an Inspector said the Plan was likely to be found legally compliant and sound – now the authority is just waiting for that to be confirmed.

During a meeting of the cabinet on Tuesday (July 8), leader Adrian Moss said: “Once we receive the final letter from the Inspector, the aim is to adopt the Plan later this summer.”

A number of modifications were needed. They included changing the minimum housing requirement for the full Plan period – 2021 to 2039 – to 11,484 dwellings, not the 10,350 dwellings submitted.

That means that, once the Plan is adopted, the number of homes that need to be built each year until 2029/30, will be 575; for the years 2030/31 to 2038/39, it will be 701.