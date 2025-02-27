Council tax in Crawley will rise by 2.99% from April.

The increase, which will take the borough council’s portion of a Band D bill from £232.10 to £239.04, was agreed during a meeting of the full council on Wednesday (February 26).

While the council has balanced its budget for the coming year, it had to plug a gap of £2.4m, which saw £792,000 of service cuts being made.

This was the third budget overseen by leader Michael Jones, who said it had been ‘the most difficult by far’.

Mr Jones explained that £2 out of every £3 collected as council tax was spent on providing temporary housing for those in need.

He added: “Given the scale of the budget gap, we’ve had to make savings in this budget. This is not something that we want to do – and in making the savings are having to cut some services which are well run and which provide real value to the town’s residents and businesses.

“No one is trying to pretend otherwise. But we have shielded these services for as long as we can and has been possible.

“The temporary accommodation pressures mean that is no longer entirely achievable, although we’ve done what we can.”

The cuts included reducing funding to Crawley Museum by £24,000 over two years, changing the standard of service delivered by Neighbourhood Services to save £185,000, the decommissioning of the outreach play service to save £94,000, and outsourcing litter enforcement to save £100,000.

Two amendments to the budget were tabled, the first by Chris Mullins (Lab, Gossops Green & North East Broadfield) and the second by Conservative leader Duncan Crow.

Both asked for the proposed £30k cut to the budget for town centre events to be reduced to £15k, and to drop the plan to save £37k by getting rid of specialist grounds maintenance for croquet and bowls lawns.

Mr Crow’s amendment also included dropping the £26k funding for a union rep, taking £40k from the grants budget, and halving the proposed increase in fees for green bins, cemeteries and pest control.

Only Mr Mullins’ amendment was accepted.

The council held a four-week public consultation in December and January to garner the views of residents about the council’s priorities for the year ahead.

It received more than 600 responses, with public safety and anti-social behaviour topping the lists of concerns and priorities, while arts and culture were deemed the least important, alongside the need to promote understanding between the town’s different communities.

The general fund budget – the cost of the day to day running of the council – stands at £19.1m, £1.1m higher than in 2024/25. And the capital budget stands at £82.2m.

Crawley Homes tenants will see their rent rise by 2.7% in April. And those who live in flats will see an increase in the service charge levied for cleaning.

Duncan Crow stressed the impact that the rise in employer National Insurance contributions would have on the council – a £522k additional cost that the authority could really do without.

He added: “There isn’t a lot we can do to improve the budget, given how dire the finances are.