Council tax set to rise by 2.99 per cent as Chichester district balances its budget

Chichester District Council is set to impose a 2.99% increase in council tax from April.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The increase would see the council’s portion of a Band D bill rise by £5.58, from £186.48 to £192.06.

Added to £266 for Sussex Police and £1,800 for the county council, Band D bills will come to around £2,258 in 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester’s change was supported by members of the cabinet on Tuesday (February 11). It will be put to a meeting of the full council on February 25 for final approval.

Cllr Adrian Moss Leader of Chichester District Council

The council has balanced its budget for the coming financial year, with a surplus of £189,300 to be used to fund a new community assets grant programme.

The revenue budget requirement – the day-to-day cost of running the council – stands at £20.366m. This is an increase of 15.6% over the base budget for 2024/25.

The Capital Programme – money for one-off costs and projects – has a budget of £25.133m. It includes £3.3m for improvements to the Westhampnett depot, £4m for various housing grants, and £8.8m for Community Infrastructure Levy projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adrian Moss, leader of the council, said: “I believe this is a really strong budget. We’ve been able to maintain our services and proposed an increase in community grants.

“During the year, we will be bringing other projects forward, many of which have got earmarked reserves.”

Local government reorganisation will see big changes when it comes to councils. But Mr Moss said it ‘must not stop this council working on important community based projects that are aimed at improving our district and the lives that live here’.

He told cabinet members that a number of the projects may be brought forward faster than expected and would go through the council’s normal governance arrangements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the budget was balanced, more than £72,000 will have to be taken from reserves to plug a gap caused by the increase in National Insurance contributions paid by employers.

The council thought it would receive £183,000 in compensation from the government, but it was only granted £110,000 – one-fifth of the £545,000 cost of paying the increased contributions.

On the positive side, £327,146 is due to be received from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. Of that, £263,000 will be allocated to projects that support communities and place, local business or people and skills.

These include £10,000 to support the night-time economy, £30,000 for graffiti removal, and £68,000 for the Choose Work programme, which supports and mentors people who are currently out of work.

No decisions have yet been made about how the remaining £64,000 will be spent.