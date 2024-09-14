Council to consider closing several public toilets in Eastbourne
EBC announced last week that ‘painful savings’ would be made to ease the ‘unprecedented strain’ on the authority’s finances.
The agenda for next week’s cabinet meeting has now revealed more details about services which could be at risk.
The report confirms the authority will consider moving the public toilets in the town to a community scheme – though the council has insisted that not all toilets in the town will close.
A council spokesperson stated that the cost of providing the public toilets was ‘in excess of £300,000 with the costs increasing annually.’
The council also cited a ‘number of challenges’ associated with the operation of the public toilets in the town which included repairs of the toilets which cost the council over £100,000 in 2023/24.
The spokesperson added: “The age and condition of a number of the council’s public conveniences means significant investment is required to extend their use and to mitigate increased maintenance costs.
"A high number of complaints are received about the condition of and the impact of misuse on the council’s public conveniences.
“The current operating model is both expensive and provides genuine scope for improvement.
“In light of the above, we will, subject to consultation, adopt a new community toilet scheme, using the best examples of other authorities.”
Eastbourne Borough Council said that due to costs most council-owned public toilets could be closed but changing places as well toilets by the bandstand would remain open.
A council spokesperson said: “We understand the importance of public toilets across the town, both to residents and tourists.
“Last year, the cost of providing public toilets was over £300,000, and this cost increases each year. Many council-owned public toilets are old and expensive to maintain.
“We are proposing moving to a community toilet scheme.
"This would involve identifying toilets available for public use across Eastbourne and closing most council-owned public toilets.
“All Changing Places toilets would remain open, as would the public toilets at the bandstand.
“Community toilet schemes have been put in place in other parts of the UK and have proven to work well and improve the range and quality of toilets available for public use.”
